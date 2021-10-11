Contributed by Becky Joyner of the Prince George Master Gardeners
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Another exciting Greater Tomato Contest is in the books for 2021, and was held at the Prince George Farmer’s Market on 17 July 2021.
Hosted by the Prince George Master Gardeners, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and the Prince George County Farmers Market, this year’s contest proved to be very competitive among the many red “fruits” (yes, a tomato is a fruit rather than a vegetable!) that were entered. Local “celebrities” who won in their respective categories were awarded a beautiful certificate, a blue ribbon, and a goody bag filled to the brim with gifts from local vendors.
Winners in the Children’s Category (12 years and under) were six year old Luke Wiggins, who won the Heaviest Tomato Category and the Most Naturally Beautiful Category, seven year old Andrea Shockley, who won the Tiniest Tomato Category, and ten year old Luke Hemesath, who rounded out the children’s winners as having the Most Unusual/Ugliest Variety of tomato.
Winners in the Adult Category (13 years and older) were Georgia Stuckey from Well’s Produce, who’s winning tomatoes took a blue ribbon in both the Heaviest Tomato Category and the Most Naturally Beautiful Category. The Tiniest Tomato Category was won by Jackie Stegman, and Donna Parton’s entry won the Most Unusual/Ugliest Variety of tomato.
Winners were announced by the Prince George Master Gardener President, Janet Fisher-Callis. Presentations were made by Heather Wheeler, Program Manager with Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services , and Scott Reiter, Prince George County’s Extension Agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
Thanks go out to the judges for the 2021 Greater Tomato Contest who were Becky Joyner, who served as Project Lead, Jennifer Mason, Pat Booker, Donna Wicks, and Andrea Schneck.
Virginia Master Gardeners are volunteer educators who work within their communities to encourage and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices through sustainable landscape management, education and training. Virginia Master Gardeners bring the resources of Virginia’s land-universities, Virginia Tech, and Virginia State University to the people of the Commonwealth.
