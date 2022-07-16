Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms...some may be locally strong, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms...some may be locally strong, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.