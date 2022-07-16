Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 9300 block of Robin Road on Thursday, June 30, just shortly after 10:30 p.m.
According to police, 18-year-old Payton Faulkner of Prince George, who was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on Robin Road, crashed head on into a Ford F-150. Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the Toyota Corolla was ejected from the vehicle, surviving the crash but sustained life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined that Faulkner was not wearing a seatbelt and according to the police, speed was a contributing factor to the crash.
The driver of the Ford F-150 was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center by Prince George Fire and EMS.
An investigation of the crash is still on going. Anyone with information relating to this crash is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.