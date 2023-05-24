$16.4 Million Going Towards Improving Security in ‘High-Need’ School Districts in Virginia

By Natalie McFarland
In order to give Virginia school districts that are in "high need" of school safety, Governor Glenn Youngkin has established a $16.4 million grant program. Advanced security equipment, threat detection technologies, and enhanced emergency communication will be made available to K–12 schools through the Stronger Connections funding program.
School districts with a higher risk of violence and chronic absenteeism, as well as those with high student-to-staff ratios, would be given priority, the Office of the Governor announced in a press statement. Additionally, grants may be utilized to hire school security guards in areas without any such guards at the moment.
“Schools have diverse needs, and the Stronger Connections grant program supports a wide array of strategies and tactics, from ‘hardening the target’ through the installation of updated security and surveillance systems to comprehensive planning to develop division-wide approaches for assessing threats and improving learning climates,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
School districts can submit applications for the grant program on the website of the Virginia Department of Education between June 1 and August 1.
